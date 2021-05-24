Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock left 'distraught' as thieves steal her £40k engagement ring amid house move from her £4.5m Surrey mansion
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been left 'distraught' after thieves stole her £40,000 engagement ring from her mansion.
The singer, 29, is currently expecting her first child with footballer fiancé Andre Gray, who proposed with the emerald and diamond-encrusted gold band in May last year.
The Sun reports that the band, said to be worth £40,000 went missing from her bedroom when she was moving house from their six-bed Surrey mansion to a more family-friendly home closer to Andre's Watford FC training base.
In a statement, Surrey Police said: 'Officers were called on May 13 after reports of a theft where an engagement ring was taken. The theft is believed to have taken place between 8am and 6pm. Inquiries remain ongoing.'
Leigh-Anne is said to have kept her gem shut away in the master bedroom, on top of a safe, but it was nowhere to be seen in the midst of the move, prompting fears the thief could have been someone the couple knew.
A friend of Leigh-Anne's told the publication: 'Leigh-Anne and Andre are doing all they can to get to the bottom of it, and get their ring back. It's not about the money - it's the principle.
'Leigh-Anne was going mad. She was so upset and furious that someone would do that as well. She doesn't need the stress.
'The ring is a symbol of their love, so she was super careful about what she did with it during the move. Leigh-Anne and Andre both feel gutted, properly betrayed, of course you would.'
Leigh-Anne and Andre sold their luxury Surrey mansion in January, just days after putting it on the market for £4.95 million.
The lavish home boasts six bathrooms, five reception rooms, a 'wellness suite' and steam room, plus two acres of gardens and grounds.
At the end of May last year, Leigh-Anne announced her engagement to Watford striker Andre as the pair celebrated their fourth anniversary as a couple.
Taking to Instagram following his proposal, the footballer posed alongside his fiancée as she showed off her diamond engagement ring, while adding the caption: 'Let the caption speak for itself this time... Hasta la muerte.'
Shortly after, Leigh-Anne commented on the news herself, writing: 'Guys.. wtf has just happened... He bloody did it, and I said yes...
'I'm marrying my soul-mate, the man of my flipping dreams... I am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more @andregray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete'.
A year on from their engagement, Leigh-Anne and Andre announced they were expecting their first child together.
She recently praised her footballer partner as her 'backbone' and admitted she finds his attitude towards race 'inspiring'.
She said: 'Andre is like my backbone. If I didn't have someone like that through this experience, I don't know what I would have done...
'We've always had amazing talks about [experiencing racism], from when we've met. I love how pro-black he is. It's inspiring for me.'
The footballer also appeared on her documentary, Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power, which aired on BBC One earlier this month.
In the show, the singer confronted Andre over resurfaced tweets of his from 2012 in which he compared dark-skinned women wearing red lipstick to 'burnt toast with jam on it'.
Leigh-Anne admitted that she 'felt sick' when she saw the tweets, with Andre admitting that there was 'no excuse' for his behaviour while saying it was a product of being 'young and not educated'.