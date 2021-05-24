37-year-old man dies after getting caught in rip current in Fernandina Beach, firefighters say

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Fire Department’s Division of Ocean Rescue said a 37-year-old man died after rough rip currents pulled him from the shore just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Several others went into the water on bodyboards in an attempt to save the victim. Officials said they too got caught in the rip current and needed rescue. Paramedics evaluated everyone who was pulled from the water, according to authorities.

Officials said once the lifeguards reached the distressed swimmer, they discovered he was in cardiac arrest.

The fire department onshore was alerted of the victim’s condition and prepared for resuscitation when he was brought to shore.

Paramedics tended to the victim and transported him to Baptist Medical Center in Nassau. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

According to Fernandina Beach Fire Department, the beaches were under red flag conditions when the incident happened.

They also said double red flags were posted at the beach due to the increased risk of rip currents.

The Division of Ocean Rescue encourages all swimmers to use extreme caution when red flag conditions are posted.

They said conditions are dangerous even for the most experienced swimmers.

If you get caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore and remain calm, officials said.