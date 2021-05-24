newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fernandina Beach, FL

37-year-old man dies after getting caught in rip current in Fernandina Beach, firefighters say

By Bailey Husker, Action News Jax
Posted by 
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042Amc_0a9tcieG00

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Fire Department’s Division of Ocean Rescue said a 37-year-old man died after rough rip currents pulled him from the shore just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Several others went into the water on bodyboards in an attempt to save the victim. Officials said they too got caught in the rip current and needed rescue. Paramedics evaluated everyone who was pulled from the water, according to authorities.

Officials said once the lifeguards reached the distressed swimmer, they discovered he was in cardiac arrest.

Similar Story: Father drowns at Huguenot Memorial Park after attempting to save his children

The fire department onshore was alerted of the victim’s condition and prepared for resuscitation when he was brought to shore.

Paramedics tended to the victim and transported him to Baptist Medical Center in Nassau. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

According to Fernandina Beach Fire Department, the beaches were under red flag conditions when the incident happened.

They also said double red flags were posted at the beach due to the increased risk of rip currents.

The Division of Ocean Rescue encourages all swimmers to use extreme caution when red flag conditions are posted.

They said conditions are dangerous even for the most experienced swimmers.

If you get caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore and remain calm, officials said.

ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
346
Followers
554
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Fernandina Beach, FL
Accidents
Fernandina Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#The Beaches#Accident#Paramedics#Fla#Bodyboards#Baptist Medical Center#Man#Rough Rip Currents#Nassau#Huguenot Memorial Park#Authorities#Cardiac Arrest#Resuscitation#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Nassau County, FLNews4Jax.com

Person burned in Nassau County sailboat fire, deputies say

One person suffered minor burns in a sailboat fire Sunday in Nassau County, authorities said. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, Nassau County Fire Rescue, the Fernandina Beach Fire Department and the Fernandina Beach Police Department responded to the fire. The Sheriff’s Office said there were two people on board the...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...
Nassau County, FLPosted by
First Coast News

2 injured in Nassau County ATV crash

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Two ATV riders in Callahan were injured after being thrown from the vehicle after hitting a fence early Sunday morning. A 20-year-old man and a 18-year-old woman were riding the ATV on private property near Old Dixie Highway at about 12:30 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. They hit a fence and were thrown from the vehicle.
Fernandina Beach, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Young celebrates 10 years with the Fernandina Beach Police Department

This is Danny Young. Today Danny is celebrating 10 years with the FBPD. Danny is our Systems Administrator which means he manages all things technology related within the FBPD. Danny keeps our computers running, our systems in check, manages the massive storage of body cam and dash cam videos and comes in at 3:00am if our officers have a technology related problem. He is one of those people no one ever really hears about, but he is an important part of our operation and without him we would be much less efficient.