Sheriff’s Blotter: May 17-23

Karen Yvonne Schwamb, age 51, of Twain, was sentenced May 7 to the maximum term of 14 years in state prison by the Honorable Janet Hilde. Schwamb had been convicted March 19 of three felony counts of Gross Vehicular Manslaughter while Intoxicated. Schwamb’s conviction stems from an incident on Feb. 5, 2018, when Schwamb was driving her Subaru Outback eastbound in the Feather River Canyon on Highway 70 approaching Soda Creek Road. Schwamb was arguing with her passenger and was later determined to have a blood alcohol content of .05 as well as prescription drugs in her system. As Schwamb approached a curve in the highway she crossed the double yellow lines to pass another vehicle and struck a westbound Ford F150 pickup truck, killing the driver (Tom Fridrich), and a motorcycle, killing the driver (John Lowe) and passenger (Crystal Smith).