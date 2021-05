Moderna has said that its Covid-19 vaccine is highly effective and safe to use in children, paving the way for its authorisation among adolescents from next month.A new trial conducted by the US biotech found that the vaccine was 100 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 in people aged 12 to 18. No significant safety concerns were identified.Moderna now plans to submit its findings to global regulators in early June, including the US Food and Drug Administration, as it seeks authorisation for its jab. The Pfizer vaccine has already been approved for use in children in the US.“It is particularly...