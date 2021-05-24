Martha Monroe Donnenwirth was born in Woodland, Ca. on October 16, 1935, and she lived an active and adventure-filled life until she died on May 12th, 2021. Martha’s parents were James W. Monroe and Lucille Nurse Monroe. Martha grew up on a beautiful ranch in the foothills of Capay Valley in Yolo County along with her parents and sister Nancy and brother Jim. Martha loved her youth and freedom spent on the ranch and she loved the close-knit relationships that she shared with her many cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents, and friends. She attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse in the little town of Capay and went on to attend high school in nearby Esparto. Martha loved playing tennis and other sports in high school, was a cheerleader, and was active in many extracurricular clubs. After graduation from high school, she attended and graduated from Chico State College with a Liberal Arts degree and a teaching credential in the mid-1950s. It is at Chico State where she met the love of her life, Ray Donnenwirth. Ray also graduated from Chico State with a teaching credential. Martha and Ray were married during Martha’s senior year at Chico.