Nearly a year ago, Councilman James Green was accused of causing a disturbance and cursing at the female worker at an eye clinic. He was not arrested at the time. Green was accused of barging into Eye Care at 5842 Line Avenue on June 2nd even though he was apparently told they were seeing patients by appointment only. Witnesses told police at the time, Green shoved his way past a female employee at the business and caused a disturbance, cursing and demanding to see the owner saying he should be treated better as a Shreveport City Council member. But Green was repeatedly told he couldn't enter the store because of capacity limits as a result of COVID-19. Reverend Green was charged with one count of simple battery.