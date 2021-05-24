newsbreak-logo
Nancy Schaal Simmons running for Wilson Justice

By Benjamin Joe ben.joe@lockportjournal.com
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
 3 days ago
Nancy Schaal Simmons is running for the Town of Wilson Justice seat vacated by Mary Canfield. A native of Wilson, Simmons has lived in different places, but there’s something about Wilson that brings her back.

“I lived in Texas. I went to college down there,” Simmons said. “I (also) lived in Vermont for two years, but I just love the Wilson community, mostly because of the people. People come together just to help and support people in a way I have not seen in the towns I’ve lived in. In Wilson they volunteer their time to make it a great place to live.”

For Simmons, Wilson is almost like a time capsule for all the good things in life.

“I like the pace of Wilson,” she explained. “Wilson slowly gets better and better. Big change doesn’t come quickly to Wilson and I think that’s part of its charm."

A graduate of SUNY Geneseo with a bachelors of science in speech pathology and audiology and Niagara University with a master’s degree in education, Simmons has worked as a fourth grade teacher for 19 years at Newfane Elementary School and is also currently a board member of the Wilson Historical Society. Her children are fourth-generation Wilson natives and live on the family farm.

Simmons said that she wasn’t considering running for another government position until she learned that Canfield was retiring from the position.

“It was only because of that,” she said, noting that when she sees an opportunity to serve the community, she jumps right in.

Previously Simmons was on the Wilson Town Baord where she served for six years and believes she can use the skills learned there and on the job to bring a fresh voice to the position of town justice.

“I feel like I would have a fresh perspective. I like to help people and I’m focused on details and organized. I feel some of my skills, my integrity, my intelligence and knowing the Wilson town government from my past experience will help, but I also think I’m bringing to the job a lot of skills that fall under the job of a teacher. You’re a problem solver. You’re a listener. You know conflict resolution. I feel like I have the ability to deal with many different people from a variety of backgrounds.”

“I believe this is teaching in a different way,” she concluded. “I’m excited about the election and take the responsibility of this new position very seriously, but I think I’m a good fit for the position.”

