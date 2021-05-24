newsbreak-logo
Portland resumes sweeps of homeless camps

By Bridget Chavez
kptv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The city of Portland is beginning to remove some of its homeless camps after more than a year of fewer sweeps happening because of COVID-19. “It’s a sad situation,” Robert Smith, a bartender at the Silverado in downtown Portland, said. “But at the same time we have businesses to run and need people to feel safe.” Smith said the camps are crippling the downtown area.

www.kptv.com
#Downtown Portland#Sweeps#Homeless People#Covid#Portlanders#Portland Joint Office#Multnomah County#Mayor#Traffic#Businesses#Silverado#Promises#Resumes
