“Well, F$!K.” I woke up on a Monday morning, the day I was driving down to our Atlantic City Swim Search shoot, and realized I left my NuvaRing in for an extra week. This should come as no surprise to anyone -- least of all myself -- considering that I have a 16-month-old, am a senior editor at SI Swimsuit, run a construction business with my husband, and care for my chickens, dog and horse. In other words, my life is sometimes chaos and things slip through the cracks. A planner by heart, the birth control mishap meant I would not know when my period was coming and that sucked. I also live in rural upstate N.Y. -- my neighbors are foxes and black bears, not Duane Reade and Starbucks. It’s a 45-minute drive to get a box of tampons and I didn’t have time before my long trip to A.C. Rushing out the house, I threw the Thinx underwear and leggings into my duffle bag and crossed my fingers.