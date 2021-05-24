newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Deep South News Digest

Dothan Eagle
 3 days ago

Good evening! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:. The Atlanta AP Bureau at 404-522-8971 or apatlanta@ap.org. The Columbia AP Bureau at 803-799-5510 or apcolumbia@ap.org. The Montgomery AP Bureau...

dothaneagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#U S News#Video News#Tv News#Tv One News#Business News#Deep South News Digest#The Atlanta Ap Bureau#The Columbia Ap Bureau#The Montgomery Ap Bureau#The New Orleans Ap Bureau#The Jackson Ap Bureau#Eastern#Confederate#The Ku Klux Klan#Ap Photos#Nba#Sec Tournament#The Ncaa Tournament#Fbc Yost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
News Break
NCAA
Related
Mississippi State247Sports

Diamond Dogs go on the attack to seal South Carolina series

COLUMBIA – Friday night had already seen the squad come out swinging and pitching to win. But if Mississippi State was aggressive in the series-opening win, Saturday showed what can happen to a flustered Gamecock flock when Diamond Dogs attack. Mississippi State came out of the dugout hitting South Carolina...
Mississippi StateThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Lemonis makes pitching change ahead of Missouri series

STARKVILLE – With Mississippi State needing as many wins as possible to keep the SEC regular-season championship within reach, head coach Chris Lemonis has made a slight change to his weekend rotation. No. 3-ranked Mississippi State (35-11, 16-8 SEC) is hosting Missouri (13-32, 5-19) for a three-game series starting tonight...
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thousands of retired Black professional football players, their families and supporters are demanding an end to the controversial use of “race-norming” to determine which players are eligible for payouts in the NFL’s $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims. Former Washington running back Ken Jenkins and his...
PoliticsLynchburg News and Advance

Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 6 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.
Florida StateDaily Commercial

Florida routs Mississippi State to advance at SEC tourney

HOOVER, Ala. — Not many knew what to expect when Florida took the field against third seed Mississippi State on Wednesday morning in the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament. The sixth-seeded Gators squeaked past 11th-seeded Kentucky 4-1 Tuesday to face the third-seeded Bulldogs for the first time in...
Mississippi Statesecsports.com

Tennessee run-rules MS State with 15-hit performance

HOOVER, Ala. - No. 4 Tennessee scored early and often in a 12-2 run-rule victory over No. 3 Mississippi State on Thursday at the Hoover Met. The second-seeded Vols jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning and never looked back, earning their first win in the SEC Tournament since 2007.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
247Sports

Wisconsin official visit back on for Avyonne Jones

After de-committing from Oklahoma State this week, Southlake (Texas.) Carroll cornerback Avyonne Jones will take an official visit to Wisconsin the weekend of June 18, he tells Badger247. Jones had previously set an official visit to UW, but then surprisingly committed to Oklahoma State in May. He will also officially...
Mississippi Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee advances: Vols bounce back, eliminate Mississippi State from 2021 SEC Tournament

Tennessee played like the team that wanted to stay alive from Hoover on Thursday and the Vols did just that, beating Mississippi State 13-2 via run rule in the eighth inning. Following this win, No. 2 seed Tennessee advances to Friday’s action in the 2021 SEC Tournament and will face the loser of Thursday’s matchup between No. 6 seed Florida and No. 10 seed Alabama. Mississippi State, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, has been eliminated by the Vols.
Hoover, ALKingsport Times-News

Ferguson, Derkay combine for 6 RBIs, Vols advance in SEC

HOOVER, Ala. — Max Ferguson and Pete Derkay drove in three runs apiece and second-seeded Tennessee beat third-seeded Mississippi State 12-2 in eight innings on Thursday for its first Southeastern Conference baseball tournament win since 2007. Tennessee (44-15), which had lost seven straight SEC tourney games, advanced to the fourth...
Mississippi Statewholehogsports.com

Mississippi State run ruled for 2nd day in a row at SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. — Max Ferguson and Pete Derkay each collected 3 RBI and No. 2 seed Tennessee beat third-seeded Mississippi State 12-2 in eight innings Thursday for its first victory in the SEC Tournament since 2007. Tennessee (44-15) advances to the fourth round on Friday. Mississippi State (40-16) was eliminated...
Mississippi StateVicksburg Post

Bulldogs make quick exit from SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. — Mississippi State had a short and ugly stay in Hoover. Jordan Beck and Pete Derkay each had a home run among Tennessee’s 15 hits, and the top-seeded Volunteers blasted Mississippi State 12-2 in an elimination game at the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament on Thursday. Tennessee advanced to...
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

Quick recap: Tennessee 12, Mississippi State 2

It was a short visit to the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Hoover, Ala., for Mississippi State (40-15), who won 20 league games during the regular season. In fact, the Bulldogs didn’t even get to play a full 18 innings in its two games. One-sided losses to Florida Wednesday and Tennessee Thursday in the tourney sent the Bulldogs packing for Starkville. The Diamond Dogs will await their NCAA postseason assignment this weekend.
Florida Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Upset alert: Florida destroys Mississippi State in SEC Tournament

Florida remains unbeaten in Hoover as the Gators just run-ruled Mississippi State during the second day of the 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament. The Gators ended up beating Mississippi State 13-1, but the Bulldogs remain alive in the field as Wednesday’s action is double elimination. Florida had 18 hits against Mississippi State while the Bulldogs had only four in the game.
Alabama StateArkansas Online

Alabama stuns Tennessee in 11th

HOOVER, Ala. -- Owen Diodati singled home Sam Praytor in the top of the 11th inning as 10th-seeded Alabama beat No. 2 seed Tennessee 3-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Alabama (31-22), which is 2-0 in the tournament for the first time since 2010, will...