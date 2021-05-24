newsbreak-logo
Gwinnett County, GA

Former Dutchtown coach Jordan Griffin hired as head coach at Peachtree Ridge

By Will Hammock will.hammock@scompapers.com
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeachtree Ridge’s new head boys basketball coach is just 27, but his resumé already stands out, particularly with what he has done the past two seasons. Jordan Griffin led Dutchtown to the Class AAAAA state championship in 2020, and followed it up this past season with a run to the Final Four. He hopes to bring similar success to the Lions, who hired him to replace outgoing coach Marcus Diggs at the Gwinnett County high school.

