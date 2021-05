Why is it that celebrities are often seen buying other celebrities’ homes? Is it the penchant for celeb-pedigreed estates? Their matching tastes? Or simply their matching bank balances? Whatever be the reason, we love that it gets us a free tour of some of the best celeb homes in Hollywood, and the most recent to be taken off the market is a Spanish Colonial home of Jesse Tyler Ferguson of ‘Modern Family’ fame and his husband, Justin Mikita. The house constructed in 1928, and located in Los Angeles ‘ Los Feliz neighborhood was purchased by Titanic star Leonardo Di Caprio for $7.1 million. This marks the second Los Feliz home for DiCaprio after he bought another 1920s-era home from Moby in 2018 for $4.9million. Interested in a sneak peek? Let’s go straight inside-