Hornets miss out on NCAA Tournament spot for first time since 2013
Shenandoah University’s baseball team was not one of the 48 teams awarded a spot in the NCAA Division III Tournament when selections were announced late Sunday night. The Hornets, who were ranked in the D3baseball.com/National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association Top 25 all season long, came up short of winning their third straight Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament championship on Saturday afternoon and thus needed to be awarded one of six at-large spots for this year’s NCAA Tournament.www.nvdaily.com