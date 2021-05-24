Hornets miss out on NCAA Tournament spot for first time since 2013

SHENANDOAH, May 14 — The Page County High School softball team continues to dominate the Bull Run District, posting two slaughter-rule victories this week. Among their five games this season, the Panthers (5-0) have won three games by more than 10 runs and outscored their opponents 47-1. The one run that Page gave up was against Rappahannock on Monday. PCHS senior hurler Taylor Hankins engaged in a pitching duel with Rapp’s Claire Keyser, which ended in a 2-1 Panther victory. It has proven to be Page County’s toughest matchup so far this season, despite Rapp’s 1-4 record. Hankins recorded 14 K’s on the day.