WINDHAM — Police are investigating the theft of five Kawasaki dirt bikes — worth up to $33,000 combined — from Naults Powersports, 60 Range Road. Surveillance footage from the business shows an older model Honda CR-V pulling up to the side of the building Saturday about 1:35 a.m. Police say several people got out of the vehicle and used a large rock to smash a glass door to enter the showroom.