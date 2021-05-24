Vote no on the Rockport short term rental ordinance question

For my 70 years I have loved and cared about this town of my ancestors. Now the Select Board wants to regulate STRs, pave paradise and put up a parking lot. Their grandiosity and overreach has multiplied exponentially over the years since I inherited. They have tried to tear down the opera house, built a Taj Mahal town hall, rebuilt a serviceable library , tried to build a $$$$$ community center on the RES site.... the list goes on and on and the taxes go up and up, with showy projects rather than much needed basic infrastructure, forcing many to consider STR's to solve their growing tax burden or leave.