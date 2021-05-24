We Must All Feel Safe in This Life

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleI write a regular column for The Independent, a weekly newspaper for the Outer Cape. Writing this column can be an educational and, at times, humbling experience. There is something sacred in this process, to tell the whole truth as I see it, and to get it right. In a recent effort I described the freedom I felt to hitchhike in the bygone days of fifty years ago and the different attitude that exists today. It did occur to me as I worked through the piece that I was writing from a position of privilege, that a woman or a person of color never had that easy feeling that I was invoking, that freedom I was extolling. But in the excitement of making my general point about individual and societal change, I lost that perspective.

