In a groundbreaking court ruling, a Dutch court has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to slash emissions far more than it was planning. As governments and corporations grapple with climate change, oil companies are in a difficult position. The oil industry has been one of the primary drivers for the current climate crisis, and companies have responded differently to the changing landscape. Some, such as Exxon, are going so far as to take a page out of Big Tobacco’s legal playbook in an effort to shift blame, downplay the danger and maximize profits as long as possible. Others, such as BP, are pivotingas fast as possible to renewable energy.