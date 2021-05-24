Florida Boy, 3, Found a Gun Hidden between Sofa Cushions and Accidentally Shot His Sister, 2

The two-year-old victim was shot by her older brother. She was immediately transported to a local hospital, where she is in an extremely critical condition.

A three-year-old boy and his two-year-old sister were playing when the little boy located a weapon stashed in between the cushions of a sofa. He accidentally shot his sister.

The siblings were being watched by three men watching a basketball game at the time of the shooting. They came across the injured girl and transported her to the hospital, but they were involved in a crash on the way there.

ANOTHER ACCIDENT

The car crash caused various injuries, and a bystander stepped in to transport the injured girl and one of the adults to the hospital. The victim is said to be in critical condition.

A two-year-old boy discovered a loaded weapon on his parents' nightstand. The toddler shot his parents.

Authorities have taken two of the three men into custody. 23-year-old Kevonte' Wilson admitted to storing the gun in the couch. He is now facing charges of failing to safely store a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of marijuana.

SAFE FIREARMS

While Wilson may have to face other charges on top of the three already against him, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd pleaded with the public to ensure that their firearms are safely stored and out of children's reach. He said:

“A beautiful little girl is fighting for her life right now because another child who didn’t know any better was able to get his hands on a loaded gun.”

The sheriff revealed that the authorities do not believe that the shooting was intentional as the little boy is just a toddler. Judd shared that the boy thought the gun was a toy that he could play with.

A two-year-old child suffered serious injuries Friday night after being shot by a three-year-old, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.​ https://t.co/v6bH4CPZRb — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) May 22, 2021

COOPERATING PARTIES

The three-year-old was taken by the Department of Children and Families and was placed in the care of his grandmother while his sister recovers in the hospital.

Judd confirmed that all the parties involved have co-operated with the authorities in aiding the investigation. 24-year-old Chad Berrien, the homeowner, was also charged with possession of marijuana.

A two-year-old girl is fighting for her life after deputies say she was shot by her three-year-old brother in Lakeland just before midnight on Friday.​ https://t.co/BwGOLS4WHg — KTVU (@KTVU) May 23, 2021

ANOTHER TRAGEDY

This accidental child shooting in Florida is not a singular occurrence because a three-year-old boy also accidentally shot and killed his six-year-old sister after finding a weapon in their Alabama home.

The victim was identified as Bella Hockert. Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego expressed his grief and shock over the tragic incident, saying that the department is mourning the death alongside the family.

A Maine community suffered a similar tragedy when a two-year-old boy discovered a loaded weapon on his parents' nightstand. The toddler shot his parents and also suffered injuries in the process.

The mother was shot in the leg, and the father sustained an injury at the back of his head. The weapon hit the two-year-old on the head as it recoiled after being fired. Only one bullet was fired.