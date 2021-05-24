Justin Huebener

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleJustin Huebener fuses commercial real estate expertise with a communications background to deliver exceptional results for L&L Holding Co. As the senior vice president of the real estate investment group, he develops and executes the marketing and branding strategy for its portfolio of commercial properties. Those include some of New York City’s largest and most cutting-edge developments, such as 425 Park Ave. For that project, Huebener’s marketing program highlighted the development’s role in the “healthy buildings” movement—a branding angle that resulted in the project being featured in top real estate and architecture publications. Huebener, an advocate for diversity and inclusion efforts within the industry, sits on the diversity committee of the Young Men’s/Women’s Real Estate Association of New York.

