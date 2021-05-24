newsbreak-logo
Des Moines, IA

'An amazing leader': Noertheast's Ellie Rickertsen picks up two individual championships in hurdles

By Beau Troutman btroutman@clintonherald.com
Clinton Herald
Clinton Herald
 4 days ago
Northeast’s Ellie Rickertsen looks on during the state meet last Friday at Des Moines. Bill Sattler | Special to the Herald

DES MOINES — Sometimes, Ellie Rickertsen doesn’t know just how fast she is.

Rickertsen picked up two individual state championships in the 100 hurdles and the 400 hurdles last weekend at the state track meet this past weekend. She ran the 100 hurdles in 14.78 seconds and the 400 hurdles in 1:03.43. The latter time was a four-second improvement over her seed time.

“I was excited to see that time on the board,” Rickertsen said. “I didn’t know I could go that fast, but I felt really fast throughout the race.”

Not only did she improve on her seed time, but she ran her 400 race in the rain.

“Obviously, it was raining, but I thought it went well. It really helped getting to run that sprint med this morning — it helped me to get warmed up for this, so that was good,” Rickertsen said.

She fully embraced the downpour.

‘“It’s a little more fun running in the rain,” Rickertsen said.

Rickertsen, a junior, is one of the leaders of a Northeast team that finished state-runners up. She was also on the relay teams that placed third in the 800 sprint medley (1:49) and set a state record time in the 4x100 relay (49.29).

Her teammates look up to her.

“I think a lot of time together really helped us become one,” Northeast’s Paige Holst said. “I think pushing each other was definitely really big, especially with Ellie — she’s just an amazing leader and pushes everybody.”

Northeast coach Pat Healy said Rickertsen and the rest of the Rebels had extra motivation this season.

“They had great effort all the way through,” Healy said. “I think they had an extra desire this year because they thought they were going to finish pretty high last year. We had the same group and they were running well last year, then COVID shut us down. Ellie had a brother that would have placed out here last year, but couldn’t run. I think she had a little extra (because of that).”

Rickertsen put in a lot of work to make those hurdles championships happen.

“First hurdle is definitely very key,” Rickertsen said. “I’ve been working on that a little bit with Neveah (Hildebrandt’s) brother Ben. I use the heel stroke on my first hurdle, so working on staying on my toes and getting first to the hurdle is very key.”

She credited the Rebels’ program with giving her a platform to succeed.

“We’re all there for each other at the end of the race and always have someone to lean on,” Rickertsen said. “The support system we have here is so great.”

