A driver was taken to jail after deputies discovered heroin in his pocket during a traffic stop. On May 4, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kile Turley was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle with an expired tag in front of him and in the middle of the road. Turley conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and passenger. Eric Sisco stated he didn’t have a driver’s license or insurance on the vehicle. Dispatch confirmed Sisco didn’t have a license, there was no insurance, and the tag was expired. Turley explained to the men that the vehicle would be impounded and asked the two if they wanted to wait in his patrol unit since it was raining. Both men said they wanted to wait inside Turley’s vehicle. The deputy said he needed to pat both of them down before they got into the unit. Turley found a baggie of heroin inside Sisco’s pocket and arrested him. The passenger was searched and deputies didn’t find anything on him. The passenger was released and Sisco was transported to jail for booking.