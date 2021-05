Spider-Man: Life Story presented a mighty premise to Marvel readers from all eras: Retelling the life of a superhero from their origin in the 1960s through today as the characters and their settings aged in real time with each issue comprising an entire decade. It was a notable challenge featuring some spectacular creativity when focused on a single superhero with 60 years of history to their name. Now quadruple that effort and you have the concept for Fantastic Four: Life Story, a miniseries that begins with the quartet’s infamous voyage to space in 1961 and proceeds to follow all four members of Marvel’s first family through their life stories.