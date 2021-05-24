newsbreak-logo
Sudan Declares State of Emergency in Coastal State After Tribal Violence

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan declared a state of emergency and imposed a night curfew in some parts of the coastal Red Sea state on Monday, after tribal violence that killed at least five people, a statement and state media said. The statement by the state governor media office gave no...

