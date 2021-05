HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) — The Humboldt County Public Health Department is working to make getting a Covid-19 vaccine more accessible for all residents. Homebound individuals are now able to mark that as an option on MyTurn. Then the County will contact you to find out how to get you a shot. The focus now also turning from a mass vaccination model to more mobile outreach with officials working to get out to more rural areas. One example, the Johnson & Johnson clinic being held in Samoa this Friday.