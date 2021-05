Lee A. Schneider has joined Ava Labs as the firm’s first General Counsel, according to a note from the company. Schneider is well known in the crypto/blockchain sector having previously been GC of Block.one/EOS. He is a regular suspect in Washington, DC where he is called on to testify or discuss the emerging digital asset ecosystem. Schneider also co-founded Global Blockchain Convergence and is active with a number of other organizations. Schneider is the co-host of the Appetite for Disruption podcast with Troy Paredes and is also a Senior Contributor to Crowdfund Insider. Schneider holds a Juris Doctor degree from American University’s Washington College of Law and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Michigan.