In partnership with the Clarke Historical Museum and the Humboldt County Historical Society, KEET-TV is gathering stories and images for its community “Snapshots” project. “Everyone has a story about their family and it’s usually about a particular relative who either did something funny, told a great story or taught you a lesson that you carry on today. We are asking you to share a story about a family member or your family history with us. It’s time to dust off your old photo albums to find the perfect image to share in the online community ‘Snapshots’ project,” said Katie Whiteside, director of community engagement for KEET-TV.