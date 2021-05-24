newsbreak-logo
Activist actress Vanessa Redgrave believes slaver statues should stay standing

By Craig Simpson
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanessa Redgrave has said that statues of slave profiteers should remain in place, despite her history of activism. The actress was once a member of the Workers Revolutionary Party and in 1999 turned down a damehood, later explaining she had difficulty with any honour “that says British Empire”. There have...

