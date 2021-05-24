Activist actress Vanessa Redgrave believes slaver statues should stay standing

According to the latest information, Camilla Parker-Bowles would be very anxious at the idea of ​​Prince Charles becoming king, and for a sad reason. After years of waiting, Prince Charles’ ascension to the British throne is taking shape. As you know, the Prince of Wales is the direct heir to Queen Elizabeth II. In other words, he owns the crown. When he takes over from his mother, the Duke of Cornwall will be able to count on the support of his companion Camilla Parker-Bowles, future queen consort. A title that seems to distress the latter. According to the confidences of the royal expert Penny Junor in her book The Duchess: The Untold Story, William and Harry’s mother-in-law would fear the public reaction: “I have no doubt that Charles is proud of Camilla besides being grateful for all she has done and sacrificed for him. He will insist that she get this title but Camilla’s friends and family know that is not what she wants and she has brought up the subject before. “