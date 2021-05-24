Activist actress Vanessa Redgrave believes slaver statues should stay standing

"Try to get to know him before you condemn him!" Paramount Pictures has debuted an official trailer for an indie political drama titled Georgetown, marking the feature directorial debut of Oscar-winning Austrian actor Christoph Waltz. This already premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival a few years ago, but has been waiting for a release ever since. It never played at any other festivals which is a bad sign, on top of the release delay. Waltz also stars in the film as Ulrich Mott, an ambitious social climber, who marries a wealthy widow in Washington D.C. in order to mix with powerful political players… and get his hands on her money. The film's impressive cast features Vanessa Redgrave, Annette Bening, Corey Hawkins, Laura de Carteret, Dan Lett, and Amin Bhatia. This seems like such a sleazy story, but I guess that's the point, examining the lengths some people go to get a grasp on money and power. This just doesn't look that good.