ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Community members came together at Chapel Park on Friday as the Pickleball Association of the Twin Tiers is back for the season. Pickleball is a sport where 2 to 4 players use paddles to hit a ball similar to a wiffle ball over a net. The Pickleball Association of the Twin Tiers was established in October of 2018, and they hosted a round robin tournament on Friday which was a fundraiser for the association, and included 12 players of intermediate and advanced play. They also hosted another tournament on Wednesday for beginner to intermediate playing levels.