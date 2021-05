Friends, it's officially superhero season. After about a year without movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it feels like we hear something new from Kevin Feige's corner of the multiverse just about every week now. Last month, we saw a kick-ass first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. We just wrapped up The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with only a few weeks to go until Loki debuts. Still feeling like there aren't enough superheroes in your life? Well, Marvel just introduced a brand spankin' new team.