Buying Cars

2019 Rally Red Metallic Mitsubishi Outlander

Roanoke Times
 4 days ago

Nice, GREAT MILES 30,064! ES trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Third Row Seat, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, ALL WEATHER PACKAGE, Back-Up Camera, 4x4. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum...

roanoke.com
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Barcelona Red Metallic Toyota Corolla

Very Good Conditon, ONLY 48,800 Miles! EPA 35 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! SE trim, Barcelona Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. Bluetooth, CD Player, Lane Keeping Assist, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keeping Assist...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Magma Red Metallic Ford F-150

Very Nice. Navigation, Heated Seats, Trailer Hitch, ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST, ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, Turbo Charged, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, BOXLINK SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Apple CarPlay Keyless Entry, Child Safety...
Colorado StateRoanoke Times

2021 Sand Dune Metallic Chevrolet Colorado

Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot, 4x4, TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, SAFETY PACKAGE, ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT. SAND DUNE METALLIC exterior and JET BLACK interior, 4WD Z71 trim READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot,...
Buying Carsmilitarynews.com

2021 Chili Red Metallic Buick Encore GX

Chili Red Metallic 2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred FWD CVT ECOTEC 1.2L Turbo28/31 City/Highway MPGBEFORE YOU BUY, GIVE SOUTHERN A TRY! Southern Auto Group has been providing outstanding service to the Hampton Roads area for over 40 years. In 1993, we became the first dealer group to provide the public with the area's first Lifetime Benefits Buyers Program for both new and preowned purchases for NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! The program includes value-added benefits that save their customers thousands of dollars during their vehicle ownership experience. Such benefits as LIFETIME Oil and Filter Changes, LIFETIME Virginia State Inspections, LIFETIME Loaner Car Program, LIFETIME Service Guarantee, LIFETIME Parts Guarantee, LIFETIME Engine Guarantee for brand new vehicles, 24 hour test drives, 3 day vehicle exchange and more!! With our competitive pricing, family atmosphere and a fantastic reconditioning process on all of our preowned vehicles, you will be glad to have given us the opportunity of earning your business. All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer's safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you're interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. So remember, Before you buy, give Southern a try. All customers may not qualify for all rebates listed, see dealer for details, Price includes: $2700 - Buick & GMC Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 06/01/2021.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Onyx Black GMC Sierra 2500HD

Denali trim. Great Shape. NAV, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Sunroof, Tow Hitch, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Bed Liner, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8 DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH... ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TI... SUNROOF, POWER SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Titanium Bronze Pearl Metallic Kia Sedona

SX-L trim, Titanium Bronze Pearl Metallic exterior and Dark Burgundy interior. Great Shape. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Power Liftgate, Chrome Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2010 Deep Water Blue Pearl Jeep Wrangler

Very Good Conditon. Sport trim. Hitch, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, 4x4, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, TRAILER TOW GROUP, 24S CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTIO... 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, TUBULAR SIDE STEPS. READ MORE!. THIS JEEP WRANGLER IS EQUIPPED WITH PREMIUM FEATURES. 24S CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 3.8L V6 engine, 4-speed auto trans,...
RetailRoanoke Times

2019 Midnight Black Metallic Toyota Tacoma

Nice, LOW MILES - 27,742! $1,700 below J.D. Power Retail! Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, CD Player, Back-Up Camera, SR CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, ALL WEATHER FLOOR LINER & DOOR SILL P... AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Trailer Hitch, Brake Actuated...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Ram 1500

Big Horn trim. Nice. 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 8HP70... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26Z BIG HORN, Trailer Hitch, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT. CLICK ME!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Cheap Cars on the...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Shimmering Air Silver Hyundai Elantra

Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Multi Zone Climate Control, Limited Package, Moonroof, Multimedia Package, Navigation System, Sunroof/Moonroof, Elantra Limited, 1.8L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 145hp, Shimmering Air Silver, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 17" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Dual Automatic Temperature Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Blue Link, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Limited Ultimate Package, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 05, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Sunroof w/Tilt & Slide, Proximity Key Entry w/Push Button Start, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 27/37 City/Highway MPG.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Cherry Red Tintcoat Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bed Liner, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Onboard Communications System, Turbo, Tow Hitch, TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... CHERRY RED TINTCOAT exterior and GIDEON / VERY DARK ATMOSPHERE interior, RST trim CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Turbocharged, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Chrome Wheels, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Daytona Gray Pearl Effect Audi RS 3

Very Nice, LOW MILES - 17,122! PRICED TO MOVE $1,400 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, DYNAMIC PACKAGE AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up...
CarsAutoExpress

Mitsubishi Starion 4WD: unseen pictures of the lost Group B rally car

Fresh light has been cast on Mitsubishi’s stillborn attempt to join the likes of the Audi Quattro and Ford RS200 in rallying’s craziest era, after previously unseen official sketches of the company’s Starion 4WD were discovered in the depths of an archive. These artist’s impressions, published here for the first...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Our 2021 Guide To A Mitsubishi Warranty

Mitsubishi models are covered by one of the auto industry's best warranties. Mitsubishi warranty coverage includes five years of bumper-to-bumper coverage and ten years of powertrain coverage. This is longer than most brands offer, yet car buyers often finance their vehicles for an average of nearly six years and keep them for an average of seven (and some up to fifteen years).
CarsThe Auto Chanel

New Jeep® Wrangler 4xe: the best of 4x4 goes electric to go anywhere

The new Jeep® Wrangler 4xe combines the best of 4x4 and the best of electric to reinforce its iconic status within the brand portfolio. More powerful, efficient, eco-friendly and technologically advanced than ever, the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the ideal vehicle for everyday use in the city and on off-road trails.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2001 Dark Carmine Red Metallic Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Dark Carmine Red Metallic 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD. Recent Arrival!. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Carsgmauthority.com

SVE Announces 2021 Yenko Supercharged Chevy Silverado Off-Road Pickup

New Jersey-based tuning company Speciality Vehicle Engineering has announced a new tuning program for the 2021 Chevy Silverado that will transform the truck into a supercharged off-road performance pickup that’s ready to go toe-to-toe with the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX. SVE’s Yenko-branded Chevy Silverado Off-Road California Edition...
Carsphilkotse.com

2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 GLX

The unit is almost brand new with no issues and nothing to fix. It is well maintained with service records (last PMS at 11k kms mileage) For further details, please PM or contact me at 09081790439.
Buying CarsEllsworth American

On the Road Review: Toyota Highlander Limited

If we can assume that today’s three-row crossovers are the modern-day equivalent of the family station wagons of the 1960s, then we can also stop pretending that these AWD soft-roaders aren’t anything more than replacements for the minivans that proliferated through the 1990s — without the sliding side doors. Functional, versatile and comfortable, full-size crossovers are part of the wave of new transportation devices — families or not.