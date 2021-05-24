newsbreak-logo
Feeling Re-Entry Anxiety? Expert Advice on Navigating COVID-19 Reopenings

By Brandon R. Reynolds
ucsf.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 vaccinations continue, and cities and states move toward full re-opening, many people are feeling re-entry anxiety – an uneasiness about returning to the old normal of schools and offices, hugs and handshakes, and social gatherings large and small. Emotional Well-Being Webinars. With the UCSF Alumni Association and the...

Atlanta, GAABC Action News

Re-entry anxiety hitting many Americans as COVID-19 restrictions loosen

ATLANTA, Ga. — For months, we’ve been eagerly waiting for things to return to normal, but it turns out, many people are feeling nervous about going back to the way things were before the pandemic. Experts are calling this feeling ‘re-entry anxiety.’ For Georgia native Corey Knapp, the pandemic revealed a deep struggle with his mental health, making normalcy tough to find. At first, quarantine didn’t faze Knapp.
Mental HealthThrive Global

The Thrive Guide to Managing Re-entry Anxiety

Are you ready to return to work? Of course, most of us have been working, but I mean, are you ready to return to work at the office? For some, the prospect is exciting. But for many others, it’s anxiety-provoking — like a scaled-up version of the Sunday Scaries. A recent poll by the American Psychological Association found that 49% of Americans were feeling anxious about how they’ll adjust to in-person interactions.
Los Angeles County, CAeasyreadernews.com

Navigating Your Feelings about Reopening

After living with COVID-19 for more than a year, Los Angeles County is beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. More than 8 million vaccine doses have been administered in the County and we continue to move forward through the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. With more sectors and businesses reopening, people are heading back into the office and students are going back to school in-person.
Seattle, WAauburnexaminer.com

COVID-19: Getting Back to Normal Brings New Anxieties

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and as life returns to normal, many people are coming down from more than a year of anxiety. A Census Bureau survey found symptoms of anxiety or depression had increased among adults from 11% in 2019 to 41% in 2021. Dr. Mabel Bongmba, adult...
Lancaster Online

Reopening during COVID brings relief to some and anxiety to others; mental health professionals offer coping strategies

On the last day of May — Mental Health Awareness month — Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 pandemic mitigation orders related to gatherings, restaurants and other businesses are set to be lifted. On Thursday, the CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated individuals, allowing them to go maskless outdoors, even in crowds, and in most indoor settings. For many, it’s a welcome sign of better days ahead. For some, it’s a trigger for a dreadful wave of anxiety. For many others, it’s a little bit of both of those feelings. For more than a year, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people to work or attend school remotely — and while the situation has come with its own set of challenges, it’s been a relief for people who deal with social anxiety. It’s also important to acknowledge that many essential front-line workers haven’t been able to work remotely and have had to deal with feelings of anxiety throughout the pandemic with little respite.
Mental HealthPosted by
SELF

5 People With Bipolar Disorder Discuss Their ‘Re-Entry Anxiety’

Now that more people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and resuming some of their pre-pandemic activities, you may have some “re-entry anxiety” about returning to your old routines. If you have bipolar disorder and created new pandemic routines to help manage your condition, then you might be worried about changing things up again.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

As pandemic threat lessens, 're-entry anxiety' creeps in

ST. LOUIS — Fifteen months of waiting for things to feel "normal" again — but now, nearly half of all Americans feel something else, according to a recent study by the American Psychological Association: a nervousness about post-pandemic life psychologists call "re-entry anxiety." “Anxiety about going back to the workplace...
Public Health13newsnow.com

Experts share ways to ease your anxiety after COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With more people getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and summer quickly approaching, it's pretty clear that the one thing most folks want to do right now is travel. After more than a year at home and in quarantine, many people are ready to take a break. But for...
New York City, NYabc7ny.com

How to cope with 'reopening anxiety' as restrictions are lifted

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Whether it's returning to the office, sitting on a crowded train or trying to decipher mask guidelines, so-called "reopening anxiety" is real. The stress is impacting people who typically take things in stride. It's all especially poignant during this Mental Health Awareness Month. It's the...
Mental Healthmsu.edu

Ask the Expert: Coping with post-pandemic anxiety

Claudia Finkelstein, associate professor of family medicine, wrote this piece for The Conversation, an independent collaboration between editors and academics that provides informed news analysis and commentary to the general public. See the entire list of articles written by MSU faculty for The Conversation. It’s the moment we thought we...
Mental HealthThe Eagle-Tribune

Overcoming 're-entry anxiety"

Q: I have spent the last 15 months leaving home only for the most essential reasons. I occasionally saw close neighbors but always wore a face covering and kept a safe distance. Since I live by myself, this was a very lonely time. I felt fortunate to get the vaccine once it became available to people over age 70. Now that some restrictions are being lifted, I think I should be excited, but I am reluctant and nervous about resuming many old activities. Am I overreacting?