newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

3 things you need to know about China’s crypto crackdown

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crackdown notice from the State Council has sent shockwaves across the crypto industry in China. Crypto exchanges and miners in China are grappling with the aftermath of last Friday’s notice from the State Council, which calls for a crackdown on crypto trading and mining in the country. Here are some of the results of the warning.

www.fxstreet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Wu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Mining Companies#Central China#Crackdown#Chinese Companies#Financial Transactions#The State Council#Hashrate#Twitter#Defi#Okb#Crypto Mining Sites#Crypto Exchanges#Crypto Trading Platforms#Mainland China#Bitcoin Mining Operations#Bitcoin Mining Activities#Bitcoin Miners#Chinese Regulators#Chinese Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
Country
China
Related
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

China's debt clampdown raises risk of defaults

Beijing [China], May 27 (ANI): China's debt clampdown has raised the risk of a wave of defaults among the country's heavily indebted local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) for the first time, causing concern in financial markets. The central government has set a modest economic growth target of above 6 per...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

China gives companies 'urgent notice' in oil import probe

SINGAPORE (May 27): China gave five state-owned companies until Thursday to report on their historic use of imported oil, as part of a broader effort by the world's largest oil importer to control shipments as domestic supplies swell. In an "urgent notice" dated May 25 and reviewed by Reuters, the...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

China’s Ban: Crypto and Crypto Mining May Be In A New Era

Last week, a State Council committee led by China’s Vice Premier Liu He announced that, for the first time, China is placing an elaborate ban on cryptocurrency mining, a big business in China that accounts for as much as 70% of the world’s crypto supply. According to estimates from the...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Executives from China's Largest Bitcoin Mining Firms Speak About Regulatory Crackdown

During the course of the week, the cryptocurrency community has been focused on China and the country’s Financial Stability Board detailing that it aims to crack down on the bitcoin mining sector. Following the statements from Chinese officials and a few crypto businesses abandoning services in the region, executives from some of China’s largest bitcoin mining companies have openly discussed the situation.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan set for best week since Nov, regulators signal concerns over one-way bets

SHANGHAI, May 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan extended gains against the dollar on Friday and looked set for its best weekly performance since November, but the pace of the rally slowed after regulators signaled some concerns over strong one-way bets on the currency. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3858 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.403. Friday's official guidance rate was the strongest since May 2018 and set above the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar level. Traders and analysts saw the move as a nod from the authorities that they would allow spot yuan to trade between the 6.3 and 6.4 levels for the time being. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3839 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3705 at midday, 135 pips firmer than the previous late session close and putting it on track for a sixth straight day of gains. "The imminent RMB appreciation risk may drive more RMB buying flow and push the USD/RMB lower in the near term, while the downside of USD/RMB will be supported by the dividend flow offered by Chinese corporate and the potential USD rebound due to the Fed's hawkish shift," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, said in a note. Traders said most investors still expect further strength in the yuan, but its rally slowed in morning trade after regulators warned against "one-way expectations" on the exchange rate. Chinese regulators said late on Thursday that they will crack down on manipulation of the forex market while reiterating no change to the country's currency policy. The remarks were the second time in five days that officials commented on currency policy. "The central bank is committed to a flexible exchange rate and hence will not draw a line in the sand in both directions," said Wang Ju, senior FX strategist at HSBC in Hong Kong. "It aims for less exchange rate control over time, as the capital account liberalises further, but there is still a 'basically stable' policy target under the current set-up," she added, expecting more two-way volatility in the yuan this year. Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist at Royal Bank of Canada in Hong Kong, said Beijing may be "expected to continue leaning against yuan strength", with such an investor outlook seen in a rebound in options market. The global dollar index rose to 90.066 at midday from the previous close of 90.012, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.364 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3858 6.403 0.27% Spot yuan 6.3705 6.384 0.21% Divergence from -0.24% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.48% Spot change since 2005 29.92% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.22 98.11 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.066 90.012 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.364 0.10% * Offshore 6.5198 -2.06% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Economyajot.com

China’s yuan rises to strongest since ‘16 versus basket of peers

The yuan’s rally gathered pace on Thursday, with the Chinese currency climbing to its strongest level since March 2016 against a basket of trading partners. The yuan rose 0.2% versus a group of 24 exchange rates to 98 points, surpassing its previous peak from 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Against the dollar, the Chinese currency was up 0.2% to 6.3779 at 5:24 p.m. local time.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

In widening Chinese bitcoin crackdown, Sichuan to probe cryptomining - official

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Energy regulators in China's Sichuan province will soon meet local power companies to gather information on cryptocurrency mining, an official said, potentially leading to a clampdown in the country's second-biggest bitcoin production hub. China's central government vowed last week to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading, while this week Inner Mongolia, also a major mining centre, proposed measures to root out the business. Such measures are accelerating a shift of mining activities to North America and Central Asia.
MarketsWashington Post

How China Rivals Elon Musk in Rattling Crypto Markets

Not much moves cryptocurrency markets like Elon Musk tweets -- except, perhaps, the idea of another crackdown in China, the world’s second-largest economy. From a trading ban on domestic exchanges to squeezes on power-consuming digital currency miners, Chinese regulators have tried to tamp down risks related to the stratospheric rise of Bitcoin and its peers for years. However, a recent spate of official warnings has unnerved traders anew, even though some appear to reiterate previous positions. While the statements can be tough to decipher, they seem to indicate that China is watching crypto closely and could take further steps to rein it in as President Xi Jinping seeks to reduce financial risk in the economy and meet the country’s ambitious goals for combating climate change.
WWEnewsatw.com

John Cena’s China apology: What you need to know

After making a career of being booed by wrestling crowds, John Cena is facing a more intense type of criticism. On Tuesday night Cena, actor and occassional wrestler, delivered an apology in Mandarin to China and his Chinese fans. In a 68-second clip posted to Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, Cena struck a contrite tone as he repeatedly said sorry to his 600,000 followers.
Economyetftrends.com

Increasing Labor Shortages Drive China to Invest in Automation

As its population ages, China, the world’s second largest economy, is facing growing shortages in the labor market, according to CNBC. In an interview with CNBC, Jonathan Woetzel, senior partner at McKinsey said “it’s still rapidly evolving that aging population is a reality … China’s now facing the challenge of potentially getting old before it gets rich.”
Businessthecoinshark.net

Mining in China has led to tragedies in coal mines

The desire of the authorities of China to curb the digital currency is beginning to cause fears not only among "virtual miners", but also among quite real ones, whose lives are endangered due to Xi Jinping's ambitious "ecological" plans. A local ministry official claims that the surge in energy waste...
Economyprotocol.com

Will China remain crypto miner to the world?

Good morning! China has released the first images taken by Zhurong, its Mars rover. (Still undiscovered on the Red Planet: intelligent life, habitable terrain or water.) China is the second country in the world to land a rover on Mars, after the U.S. But don't expect NASA to work with the China National Space Administration anytime soon: In April 2011, Congress prohibited NASA and the Office of Science and Technology Policy from coordinating with China via a short phrase inserted in a spending bill. It's called the Wolf Amendment, and while the original long ago expired, its language has continued to be inserted in annual spending bills since.
Economytheubj.com

What You Need To Know About The eYuan with Yuan Pay Team

Ever since the pandemic hit and changed the way we live, China has been making headlines with its push to create its digital currency. They’ve been looking to become the first major power to create their eCurrency and it’s a project they’ve been working on since 2014. The effort has...
EconomyCoinDesk

Inner Mongolia Outlines How It May Ban Crypto Mining

The guideline is part of Inner Mongolia’s efforts to implement an earlier notice that was released by the NDRC on Feb. 25. The earlier notice said the local authorities will eliminate mining operations due to environmental concerns and mining’s adverse effects on realizing China’s national goal to reduce carbon emissions.
Economyblockchain.news

China’s Crypto Mining Clampdown Sparked by Illegal Coal Extraction

An increase in illegal coal extraction prompted China’s latest crackdown on cryptocurrency mining. As a result, President Xi Jinping’s administration forced them to crack the whip because these illicit activities endangered people’s lives and undermined the government’s ambitious environmental objectives. Rising demand for coal in China. As per the announcement: