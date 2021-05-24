newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2017 Black Noir Pearl Hyundai Tucson

Roanoke Times
 4 days ago

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 1335 miles below market average! 21/26 City/Highway MPG. * 2017 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000 * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. *At Duncan Hyundai, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need!! We are also a Negotiation Free store. That means there is no need to waste time haggling and no back and forth! All of our vehicles are pre-discounted and priced ultra competitively to the market.

roanoke.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noir#Used Car#Freight#Black Market#Vehicles#Odometer#Brands#Happy Customer Reviews#Sales People#Market Average#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Google
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Kia Seltos Arriving With Nightfall Edition And New Badging

The Kia Seltos arrived in the US for the 2021 model year, but the company is already giving it a few tweaks. Two new reports from Cars Direct, which obtained a dealer order guide, details the changes. The stylish crossover will receive the brand’s new badging along with a new Nightfall Edition trim. Kia will also discontinue the 1.6-liter turbocharged Seltos S offering as well.
Pilot, VARoanoke Times

2021 Crystal Black Pearl Honda Pilot

3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.33 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 215-Watt Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20" Exclusive Black-Painted Alloy.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Black Sand Pearl Toyota C-HR

Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. EPA 31 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Nightshade trim, BLACK SAND PEARL exterior and BLACK interior. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual...
Buying CarsStamford Advocate

Hiley Hyundai of Burleson Welcomes 2022 Hyundai Tucson to its Showroom

2022 Hyundai Tucson reinvents what drivers expect from an SUV. Hiley Hyundai of Burleson recently welcomed the 2022 Hyundai Tucson to its showroom. Built for modern adventure, this SUV takes driving to the next level. From efficiency to high-quality technology the 2022 Tucson has it all. This SUV was designed in three trim levels: SE, SEL and Limited. Each trim builds off the previous level; however, all three trims have much to offer in the way of convenience and entertainment features.
Rodeo, CASFGate

Rodeo Hyundai Expands New Vehicle Inventory, Welcomes 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV

SURPRISE, Ariz. (PRWEB) May 14, 2021. The sculpted and sporty 2022 Hyundai Tucson has been drawing in shoppers from all across the Surprise and Peoria areas to Rodeo Hyundai since it first arrived in the dealership’s showroom. The local Hyundai dealership welcomed a full lineup of new 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV models that bear a new face in comparison to last year’s outgoing variants and bring in an exciting array of new technologies.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Lakeside Blue Hyundai Elantra

CARFAX One-Owner. Lakeside Blue 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL FWD IVT 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Odometer is 14529 miles below market average! 30/40 City/Highway MPG. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Symphony Silver Hyundai Elantra

Clean. FUEL EFFICIENT 38 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Symphony Silver exterior and Gray interior, SE trim. CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, OPTION GROUP 02, Local Trade-In. SEE MORE!. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Cheap Cars on the Motor Mile provides another vehicle segment to our already considerable selection. These are vehicles that did not meet our retail standards for Shelor Used Car Certification, but still provide affordable transportation. Some vehicles may have mechanical issues. The inspection process includes an internal inspection as well as a State Inspection. Non-State Inspection mechanical items that did not meet standards will be noted. Not all mechanical issues will be known at the time of inspection or at the time of sale. These vehicles include a 30 Day 1,000 mile limited powertrain warranty where the dealer will pay 25% of parts and labor for a covered repair and customer pays 75% of parts and labor for a covered repair. All service work must be performed by a Shelor service facility.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Scarlet Red Hyundai Elantra

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Popular Equipment Package, Power Mirror Package, Elantra SE, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, Scarlet Red, Gray w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, 16" Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Outside Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines, Remote keyless entry, SE A/T Popular Equipment Package 07, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Odometer is 54234 miles below market average! 29/38 City/Highway MPG.
Home & GardenRoanoke Times

2021 Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat Chrysler Pacifica

3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, S APPEARANCE PACKAGE. Touring L trim, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat exterior. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Pearl White Nissan Altima

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Colorado StateRoanoke Times

2021 Sand Dune Metallic Chevrolet Colorado

Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot, 4x4, TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, SAFETY PACKAGE, ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT. SAND DUNE METALLIC exterior and JET BLACK interior, 4WD Z71 trim READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot,...
Carsstylemg.com

The Road Beat: 2021 Hyundai Elantra Limited

Hyundai has transformed their bold new Elantra into a champion prizefighter of the compact sedan world. It really is that good. Cheap (sorry, I meant affordable) cars aren't meant or supposed to be exciting, but I found myself rather stirred when the newly redesigned model was first unveiled, and even more so when I first saw it in the flesh this past month at Sonoma Raceway when I picked it up. Could Hyundai make a reasonable car that people would genuinely want? Well, they did, and it's the new Elantra.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Titanium Bronze Pearl Metallic Kia Sedona

SX-L trim, Titanium Bronze Pearl Metallic exterior and Dark Burgundy interior. Great Shape. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Power Liftgate, Chrome Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver...
CarsPosted by
CBS Chicago

Ed’s Driveway: Hyundai Elantra

CHICAGO (CBS)– In a world dominated by SUVs, it’s great to get behind the wheel of a straightforward sedan. This is the Hyundai Elantra, a sharp looking sedan that starts around $20,000. Named the 2021 North American Car of the Year, its bold styling and technology just might brings you back to sedans out of your SUV.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Majestic Black Pearl Acura MDX

Very Nice, GREAT MILES 1,448! FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! MDX trim. 3rd Row Seat, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated...
CarsTop Speed

2021 Hyundai i30

If you follow what’s happening in the automotive world, you’ve probably noticed how Hyundai cars have turned from cheap and unremarkable into worthy alternatives to already established manufacturers. When it comes to mass-produced vehicles, the Hyundai i30 is right up there with the likes of Toyota Corolla and Volkswagen Golf. The i30’s rise to its current status began at the 2010 Frankfurt Auto Show, where the second generation shocked Volkswagen executives, wondering how the Korean brand could come up with something so good. The i30 is currently in its third generation, but what really makes it so good?
Tucson, AZPosted by
Dallas Weekly

AboutThatCar.com: 2022 Hyundai Tucson

TUCSON, AZ — Bigger does not necessarily mean better. But that was not the case with the 2022 Hyundai Tucson. The compact crossover was six and half inches longer, a half inch wider, a half inch taller and the wheelbase was longer by more than three inches. That equated to more cargo space and more cubic feet of passenger space.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Hyper Red Kia Sportage

FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Nice, ONLY 1 Miles! Heated Seats, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Apple CarPlay, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth,...