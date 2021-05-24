Robert "Bob" D. Compton

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleRobert D. Compton (Bob) passed on Friday, May 21, 2021, his 88th birthday, at Oregon Manor. Often called “Blue Eyes,” Bob was born on May 21, 1933, in Broken Bow, Neb., the son of Seth and Helen (Shepardson) Compton. He graduated from Flagler High School in Colorado where he excelled in sports. His father bought a Spudnut shop to put his children through college, as a result, Bob graduated from the University of Colorado -- Boulder where he met his wife, Fay Hawkins at the bookstore on campus. They married on Oct. 14, 1955, in Paramount, Calif.

