IIT Guwahati Techno-management festival, Techniche partners with ESFI to launch mega esports event as part of their annual fest

By AnimationXpress Team
animationxpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) is all set to host the 24th edition of their annual techno-management festival –Techniche and the rise in esports popularity has prompted the organisers to initiate a special esports festival, titled as Funniche as part of the main festival in collaboration with the Esports Federation of India (ESFI). While the event will be IITG’s maiden experience to engage with esports, the event is scheduled from 1June to 14 June, 2021.

