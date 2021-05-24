Pocket52 announces Poker Cash Sprint – League of Legends with prize pool over a crore

#146 Bryan Paris: Perennial Poker Kaiju w/ $12 Million+ in Online MTT Cashes. Today’s guest on CPG has over $12 million in online MTT cashes, sports 35k+ followers on Twitch (And is such a poker legend he had hundreds of viewers on day 1), and is a Natural8 Ambassador the always brilliant Bryan Paris.When you listen to Bryan talk, without knowing his background, you might be fooled. He may seem humble, modest, and easy-going but on the green felt the man is a stone-cold killer.Bryan’s path to poker greatness is very similar to so many other poker legends including Jonathan Little, Michael Acevedo, Justin Bonomo, Scott Seiver, and Isaac Haxton:Through the card game Magic: The Gathering.I don’t know exactly what it is about Magic that seems to produce poker kaiju’s but as someone who has made it his mission to decode the recipe to poker greatness, Magic is way too common of an ingredient to ignore. From Magic to playing in-home games with his high school classmates to battling on the virtual felt, Bryan’s transition to becoming a professional poker player looks pretty seamless from the outside looking in.In today’s episode packed full of Greatness Bombs with Bryan Paris, you’re going to learn:- The concept of antifragility and why it can be your poker superpower.- Whether or not Bryan thinks investing into poker courses and solvers is worth it.- Life lessons from the great teacher that is poker.- And much, MUCH more.And now without any further ado, I bring to you the great Bryan Paris.New CPG Cash Game Courses!Preflop Bootcamp: https://bit.ly/Preflop-BootcampFish in a Barrel: http://bit.ly/fish-in-a-barrelNeutralize Flop Leads: https://bit.ly/2OkN8Yt.