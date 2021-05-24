Paradox Development Studio announces expansion ‘Crusader Kings III: Royal Court’
The life of a king isn’t all feasting and fighting. The larger the court, the more demands that are placed on the head of a ruler. Crusader Kings III: Royal Court is the first major expansion for Crusader Kings III, developed Paradox Development Studio is a critically-acclaimed strategy role-playing game about the medieval world announced recently. Powerful rulers can establish the kind of court that inspires troubadours, decorating it with relics from family history and favoring subjects with the answers to their many problems.www.animationxpress.com