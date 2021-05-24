Farmer made complaints prior to alleged double-murder, documents show
Garland Nelson could've been in custody before an alleged double murder, documents show, after he was charged with illegally transporting cattle while on probation. Documents obtained by News-Press NOW show a Kansas man made several complaints to law enforcement, but Nelson was only charged with relatively minor crimes and his probation was apparently not revoked — leaving him free to meet with two brothers he allegedly killed.