Farmer made complaints prior to alleged double-murder, documents show

By Matt Hoffmann News-Press NOW
newspressnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarland Nelson could’ve been in custody before an alleged double murder, documents show, after he was charged with illegally transporting cattle while on probation. Documents obtained by News-Press NOW show a Kansas man made several complaints to law enforcement, but Nelson was only charged with relatively minor crimes and his probation was apparently not revoked — leaving him free to meet with two brothers he allegedly killed.

