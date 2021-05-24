Ubisoft reveals details on Tom Clancy’s ‘Rainbow Six Siege Year 6: North Star’ new season

Tom Clancy’s name has echoed in the gaming industry since 1998 when he co-founded Red Storm Entertainment which was later acquired by Ubisoft Entertainment. Tom Clancy’s video games have been known to provide gamers with fresh, tactical experiences in shooters and has most certainly marked its position in the industry with titles such as Rainbox Six, now made incredibly popular by Rainbow Six: Siege, Ghost Recon and the Splinter Cell universe, whose fans are begging for another release since its last in 2013. The Division was introduced to the world in 2016 and can be aptly described as a looter-shooter developed by Massive Entertainment, with assistance from Red Storm Entertainment. The Division took players, or rather agents of the Division, on a journey through dystopian New York City in the aftermath of the smallpox pandemic where they were tasked with rebuilding the city and fending off threats. The game comprised of RPG elements and had a strong PVP game mode. Division 2 as a sequel improved upon Division 1 and was set in Washington D.C. Following the release of its expansion, Warlords of New York in 2020, Division 2’s population became the most active in the game’s history.