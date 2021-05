Given abundance of worries that may exist in your life, showering—something you've mindlessly done every day since you were a child—really shouldn't rank high among them. But according to top stylists, hair-care professionals, and dermatologists, there are likely plenty of mistakes you don't even know you're making in the shower every day that aren't doing your hair any favors. In fact, they could be causing your hair damage. To learn what they are, read on. And for more tips on showering smarter starting now, make sure you're avoiding The Single Worst Time of Day to Take a Shower, Says Experts.