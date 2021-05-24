Founder of Canadian Company Pleaded Guilty to Conspiring to Violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA)

newsbreak-logo
May 24, 2021 – An indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. was unsealed on May 20, 2021, charging the Republic of Chad's former Ambassador to the United States and. Canada and Chad's former Deputy Chief of Mission for the United States and Canada with soliciting and...

goldrushcam.com
Public Safetyjustice.gov

Utah Company and Its Owner Plead Guilty to Wildlife Trafficking Charges

A Utah man and his company Natur Inc. pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Salt Lake City to violating the Lacey and Endangered Species Acts. On Nov. 18, 2020, a grand jury issued an indictment charging Jean-Michel Arrigona, 58, of Midvale, with unlawfully importing wildlife into the United States and reselling it from the Natur store in Midvale, which he owns. In a plea agreement with the government, Arrigona admitted that he imported approximately 1,500 wildlife items from 2015 to 2020. He only declared three of the packages, as required, to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service or customs authorities. Arrigona resold the wildlife online and at Natur. The wildlife, primarily from Indonesia, consisted of taxidermy mounts and bones of bats, flying foxes, frogs, starfish, insects, rodents, and lizards. Some of the wildlife, such as the flying fox (Pteropus sp.) and monitor lizard (Varanus sp.) are protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which regulates trade in endangered or threatened species through permit requirements. The United States, Indonesia, and 181 other countries are signatories to the CITES treaty.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Bank Julius Baer Admits Laundering Over $36 Million in Bribes in FIFA Case

BROOKLYN, NY – Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. (“BJB” or “the Bank”), a Swiss bank with international operations, admitted today in federal court in Brooklyn that it conspired to launder over $36 million in bribes through the United States to soccer officials with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and other soccer federations. These bribes were in furtherance of a scheme in which sports marketing companies bribed soccer officials in exchange for broadcasting rights to soccer matches. The proceeding was held before United States District Judge Pamela K. Chen.
Fraud CrimesPosted by
Shore News Network

Westport Man Sentenced to Prison for Defrauding Investors, Making False Statements to SEC

Leonard C. Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that BARTON STUCK, 74, of Westport, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to 12 months and one day of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding investors and then making false statements to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Justice Department to boost resources to fight hate crimes, attorney general says

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department announced Thursday it was boosting resources, improving training and streamlining reporting procedures to help combat a troubling rise in hate crimes. To better respond to hate crimes, Garland wrote, top Justice Department officials will appoint a national coordinator to “focus, streamline and maximize the effectiveness...
Worldmelodyinter.com

Rosmah cites conspiracy over appointment of Sri Ram as prosecutor

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor today claimed as null and void the appointment of Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram as Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) to handle a corruption case against her. The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is facing charges involving...
FIFAPosted by
Newsweek

Swiss Bank Admits to Laundering $36 Million in Bribes to Soccer Officials

A Swiss bank agreed to pay $79.7 million in penalties after admitting to laundering over $36 million in bribes paid to international soccer officials on Thursday. Bank Julius Baer, the third largest Swiss bank, will pay a $43.3 million fine and forfeit another $36.4 million for conducting the transactions between February 2013 and May 2015, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). The settlement is part of a deferred prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors.
Fraud Crimesjustice.gov

Former Minister of Government of Bolivia, Owner of Florida-Based Company, and Three Others Charged in Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme

Two Bolivian nationals and three U.S. citizens were arrested on May 21, and May 22, in Florida and Georgia on criminal charges related to their alleged roles in a bribery and money laundering scheme. The former Minister of Government of Bolivia and another former Bolivian official are accused of receiving bribes paid by a U.S. company and individuals to secure a Bolivian government contract, and then using the U.S. financial system to launder those bribes.
Fort Smith, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

DOJ announces coordinated law enforcement action to combat health care fraud related to COVID-19

FORT SMITH – The Department of Justice has announced criminal charges against 14 defendants, including 11 newly-charged defendants and three who were charged in superseding indictments, in seven federal districts across the United States for their alleged participation in various health care fraud schemes that exploited the COVID-19 pandemic and resulted in over $143 million in false billings.
Fort Smith, ARGuard Online

DOJ to go after pandemic fraudsters

FORT SMITH – The Department of Justice today announced criminal charges against 14 defendants, including 11 newly-charged defendants and three who were charged in superseding indictments, in seven federal districts across the United States for their alleged participation in various health care fraud schemes that exploited the COVID-19 pandemic and resulted in over $143 million in false billings.
Congress & Courtscasinonewsdaily.com

DOJ Orders Casino Boss Steve Wynn to File as Foreign Agent

The US Department of Justice has told former casino boss Steve Wynn to register as a foreign lobbyist in relation to his efforts in 2017 to obtain a diplomatic favor on behalf of China. Federal authorities are also ready to go to court if the businessman fails to comply, according...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Bolivia to seek extradition of ex-officials arrested in US

La Paz [Bolivia], May 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The Bolivian government will seek the extradition from the US of former cabinet officials suspected of corruption, the Interior Minister of Bolivia, Eduardo del Castillo, said during a press conference. Ex-Interior Minister of Bolivia Arturo Murillo and former senior government employee Sergio Mendez were...
Fraud CrimesPosted by
Shore News Network

Two Individuals Indicted for Money Laundering Related to Odebrecht Bribery and Fraud Scheme

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, an indictment was unsealed charging Peter Weinzierl and Alexander Waldstein, both citizens of Austria, for their roles in a scheme to launder hundreds of millions of dollars through the U.S. financial system on behalf of Odebrecht S.A. (Odebrecht), a Brazil-based global construction conglomerate, in order to pay bribes around the world and defraud the Brazilian government. Weinzierl was arrested earlier today in the United Kingdom pursuant to a provisional arrest request from the United States. Waldstein remains at large.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Two Bank Executives Charged for Conspiring to Launder Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Through U.S. Financial System in Connection with Odebrecht Bribery and Fraud Scheme

An Austrian man was arrested today in the United Kingdom on criminal charges related to his alleged participation in a conspiracy to launder hundreds of millions of dollars through the U.S. financial system as part of a scheme to pay bribes around the world and defraud the Brazilian government. The...
Fraud Crimesbeckershospitalreview.com

14 charged in $143M COVID-19 scams, Justice Department says

The Justice Department criminally charged 14 people, including a telemedicine company executive and physician, across seven federal district courts for their alleged participation in Medicare scams that exploited COVID-19 and resulted in millions of dollars of fraudulent billings, according to a May 26 news release. The scams allegedly took place...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
UPI News

Justice Dept. charges 14 in crackdown on COVID-19 fraud

May 27 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has announced charges against more than a dozen medical professionals and businessmen accused of running COVID-19-related healthcare schemes resulting in more than $143 million in false Medicare billings. Fourteen people in Arkansas, California, Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey and New York were charged Wednesday...
Sex CrimesCourthouse News Service

DOJ Unveils New Strategy to Reduce Violent Crime

WASHINGTON (CN) — Violent crime in the United States is reaching a fever pitch. The nation’s murder rate increased by over 25% and major U.S. cities saw a 33% rise in homicides in 2020. The trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down in 2021. Cities like Minneapolis, Atlanta and Oakland...
LawPosted by
The Hill

DOJ preparing to sue Steve Wynn to register as foreign lobbyist: report

The Department of Justice is reportedly preparing to sue luxury Las Vegas casino developer Steve Wynn in order to force him to register as a foreign lobbyist over allegations that he attempted to lobby Trump administration officials to obtain a diplomatic favor for China. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday...