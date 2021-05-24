Cabrillo National Monument in San Diego, California will be Open Until Sunset During Summer Weekends
May 24, 2021 – San Diego, CA – Cabrillo National Monument will be open until sunset on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting Friday, May 28 for Memorial Day weekend through Sunday, September 5 of Labor Day weekend. The tidepool area will be open until 30 minutes before sunset. Normal operating hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the tidepools closing at 4:30 p.m. These exclusive extended hours on weekends will provide increased access for visitors to enjoy spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean and San Diego during sunset.