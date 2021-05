Nine local clergy and about 30 visitors gathered in Eva Walker Park Thursday afternoon to recognize the National Day of Prayer. Speakers prayed for the country and its leaders, first responders, the teachers and children of local schools and for the church. Pastors from different denominations gave thanks for blessings from God. Pastor Al Henderson of the Broad Run Baptist Church prayed for the defeat of "the scourge called COVID-19," but he thanked God for "points of light" brought out by the pandemic "that we might not have otherwise seen."