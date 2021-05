Walpole resident, fellow at Massachusetts-based think tank Policy for Progress; 2020 candidate for state representative. School segregation issues run deep in Massachusetts. While the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity (METCO) was intended as a short-term patch, the program has been striving for decades to address racial imbalances in our suburban schools, with limited impact. Our schools remain woefully segregated. We know that our children are growing up to be citizens of an increasingly diverse world. Segregated schools harm white and Black, indigenous, and children of color alike by creating insular communities that limit exposure to diverse cultures and experiences.