Springville, UT

Springville woman allegedly drives car into ex-husband's home

By Ryne Williams Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday morning, Springville police officers responded to a home after it was reported that the homeowner’s ex-wife had driven her car into the side of the home. According to the probable cause statement, officers arrived on the scene and observed tire marks in the grass that led to visible damage to the home.

Utah Stateksl.com

Utah man kidnaps, threatens to kill woman who wouldn't marry him, police say

WEST JORDAN — A man who police say wouldn't take no for an answer regarding his marriage proposal was arrested over the weekend and accused of aggravated kidnapping. Kolbe Lee James, 24, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of assault, making a threat of violence and electronic communication harassment.
Utah Stateksl.com

Bodies suspected to be 2 missing brothers discovered on Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY — The bodies of two missing brothers were discovered on Utah Lake Sunday afternoon, authorities say. The Utah County Sheriff's Office found the bodies of the brothers who were left on a single WaveRunner near the Knolls area of Utah Lake at approximately 4:20 p.m. Both brothers were wearing life jackets.
Orem, UTStandard-Examiner

Alleged cockfighting ring runs afoul of law in Orem

On Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant on a home in Orem with regards to illegal drug activity and reports of illegal cockfighting. Upon entering the home, however, law enforcement found an extensive cockfighting operation, according to a probable cause statement in connection with the case. Utah County Sheriff’s Office...
American Fork, UTKSLTV

Motorcyclist Killed In American Fork Canyon Crash

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A Utah County man was killed after he crashed on his motorcycle in American Fork Canyon. The incident happened at mile 10 on State Route 92 around 3:10 a.m. Sunday. Officials said the rider, a male in his early twenties, failed to negotiate a turn while...
Utah StateKUTV

After aerial search at Utah Lake, still no sign of two missing men

(KUTV) — Utah County Search and Rescue and the Utah Department of Public Safety continued searching on Sunday for two men who went missing on Utah Lake on Saturday. UPDATE (12:30 p.m. Sunday) — Searchers have located the men's bodies, officials confirmed. Read an updated report here. The men left...
Utah Statekjzz.com

Bodies found in search for 2 men missing on Utah Lake

(KUTV) — The bodies of two menreported missing at Utah Lake were located Sunday morning, officials with the Utah County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Just after 9 a.m., searchers located jet skis the men were believed to have been riding. Their bodies were located shortly thereafter, officials confirmed. Search and rescue...
Orem, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Man arrested in Orem in suspected cockfighting operation

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday after he was allegedly found with hundreds of baby chickens and cockfighting tools at a home in Orem. The police went to the home with a warrant to investigate drug activity and cockfighting, according to the probable cause statement. The suspect was reportedly found in a bedroom in the basement with hundreds of baby chickens and sharpened spurs that are attached to roosters during cockfights. Police said there were thousands of chickens on the property, some of which had their spurs cut in a way that would allow the blades to be attached to the animals.
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Bodies of 2 missing jet skiers found in Utah Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The bodies of two men reported missing after going jet skiing on Utah Lake were found Sunday, authorities said. Searchers found the body of one man at around 9:30 a.m. and found the second man soon after. The men, brothers believed to be in their 30s, were wearing life vests […]
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Two West Valley City men found dead in Utah Lake

Two men were found dead in Utah Lake after they had been reported missing early Sunday morning. A search and rescue team first found the watercraft that belonged to brothers Jorge Anica, 33, and Manuel Anica, 21, at around 9 a.m. Less than an hour later, the bodies of both men were found not far from each other.
Utah StateNews Channel 25

Woman in Utah befriends arresting officer after they become neighbors

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — One of the most recognizable faces in law enforcement in the state of Utah is Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff's Office. Whether it's briefing the public or the press on incidents, Cannon always responds at a moment's notice when news breaks in Utah County.
Utah Statekslnewsradio.com

Search is ongoing for two Jet skiers who went missing on Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY — Police are searching for two male jet skiers who went missing on Utah Lake near the Knolls area around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 1:30 a.m. about the missing jet skiers. According to...
Utah Stateutahcounty.gov

Search and Rescue Team Located Two Bodies On Utah Lake

Utah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue located two bodies believed to be those of men missing since Saturday evening. The two men are from West Valley City. This morning just before 1:30 AM Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) were dispatched to a report of two men missing on Utah Lake. A woman called reporting that her husband, age 33, and his brother, age 21, left about 4:20 PM on Saturday, May 15, to ride a waverunner on Utah Lake. The woman said she and other family found the truck the two men drove near the shore of Utah Lake at the Knolls on the west side of the lake, several miles south of Saratoga Springs. The men were not with the pickup and many of their personal belongings were still in the truck. UCSO Search and Rescue officials responded and asked for assistance from the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter crew. They searched the area for several hours without finding anything.
American Fork, UTkjzz.com

Young rider dies in American Fork Canyon motorcycle crash

(KUTV) — State Route 92 through American Fork Canyon was closed for much of Sunday morning after a fatal motorcycle crash. At approximately 3:10 a.m., a young motorcyclist was traveling westbound through the canyon when he failed to negotiate a turn and crashed, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The rider died at the scene, officials say.