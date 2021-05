Twelve organizations submitted grant applications totaling $96,536.97 for consideration at the North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Advisory Committee’s April meeting. While the events and marketing activities included in the applications will occur in the first quarter of the 2021/2022 fiscal year, lodging tax receipts for the 2020/2021 fiscal year are down 30% from the previous year. The looming uncertainty of the pandemic and the more infectious mutations proliferating around the world necessitated very conservative awards by the Advisory Committee.