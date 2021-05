After going through a franchise-record 35 different starting lineups through their first 67 games, the Nets stumbled into the final week of the regular season riding a season-worst four-game losing streak prior to their game against the Nuggets Saturday night in Denver. Despite the presence of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the last three of those losing efforts, it’s looking as though it will take the return of injured James Harden to revive their faltering NBA title hopes.