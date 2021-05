The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards were presented on Thursday (May 27) at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Here are some of the artists who made history at the show. Dan + Shay were surprise winners for duo/group of the year, beating out the red-hot BTS and three past winners in the category – Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Twenty One Pilots. Dan + Shay are the first country group to win in this all-genre category in the eight-year history of the iHeartRadio Music Awards.