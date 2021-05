The Colorado Avalanche has its eyes on the West Division's top seed as it begins its final road trip of the regular season tonight at the San Jose Sharks. "These are all important games for us, we are trying to fight our way up the standings here and catch Vegas," said head coach Jared Bednar. "We have a back-to-back coming up, so we are going to see multiple goalies, and we want to just make sure we are approaching it the same way. Play rested guys, play healthy guys, if guys are dinged up they may get a night off, but these are important games so we are out here to win all of them if we can."