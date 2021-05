They gathered as the Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets were playing in Game 3 of their NBA playoff seriesThousands of fans filed into Portland's home arena Thursday, some for the first time in more than a year. The latest in a series of events marking a return to relative normalcy, Trail Blazers fans packed portions of the stands at Moda Center on Thursday for Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA Western Conference playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. Whether they'd been coming since the arena reopened late in the regular season, or it was their first time back since...